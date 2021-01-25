FORECAST: Rainy to start the workweek

WEATHER HEADLINES
- TODAY: Rain, heavy at times, will likely produce 1-3″
- TODAY: Freezing rain in Indiana through early afternoon; slick spots possible
- WEDNESDAY: Rain and snow showers possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be soggy with 1 to 3 inches of rain likely; higher totals are possible in some areas. Afternoon temperatures look to range from the 30s in southern Indiana to the 50s south of the Parkways. Some thunderstorms could produce small hail.
Rain continues this evening before ending later tonight. Temperatures look to rise overnight into early tomorrow morning before a cold front moves through.
Tuesday begins with cloudy skies and relatively warm temperatures. Areas further south look to see some clearing and thus warm afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s with gusty winds. Locations further north remain cloudy through the day.
Clouds remain Tuesday night as temperatures drop into the 20s and low 30s.
Another chance for rain and snow comes into the forecast Wednesday afternoon. The end of the workweek looks to be drier before another storm system moves in for the weekend.
