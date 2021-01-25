Former LMPD detective indicted with perjury for charging wrong employee in restaurant theft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Louisville Metro Police Department detective is being charged with perjury after knowingly giving false information in a theft investigation case back in 2018.
The Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted former detective John David Green and charged him with two counts of perjury for charging the wrong person in a theft at a McDonald’s restaurant.
In August 2018, Green had been assigned to the investigation of an employee of the McDonald’s restaurant suspected of stealing from the store. Green ended up charging that employee for the theft, according to a release from the commonwealth’s attorney’s office.
Green then gave a testimony in court saying he had watched “hours of store surveillance video” that showed the person he had charged was responsible for the theft.
However, once the defense was presented the footage, a different employee from the one Green charged was clearly shown committing the theft.
The commmonwealth’s attorney’s offfice said allegedly Green had charged the first employee without actually watching the footage as he had testified.
Green faces a maximum of 10 years in prison for his charges. He was arraigned in court Monday morning, where he was booked at Metro Corrections and released on his own recognizance. Green will return to court for a pretrial conference on February 24.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.