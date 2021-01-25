Hardin County Schools staff to begin receiving Moderna vaccine in February

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kroger will distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to the nearly 1,700 Hardin County Schools staff members who requested to receive it.
According to a press release on Monday, the first doses of the Moderna vacccine will be distributed Feb. 4, 5, 8 and 9. The second dose will be given on the same days in March.
So far, a distribution site has not been set up to administer the vaccine, but the district said they will notify employees when a location has been determined.
All staff members will need to sign up for an appointment. HCS said employees will get a notification when they can receive their vaccine.
The goal is to administer vaccines to 450 employees each day.
