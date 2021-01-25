Health officials calling for more people of color to volunteer at mass vaccination site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer said the city will be expecting 15,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine this week, and more doses mean more volunteers will be needed at the mass vaccination site to help distribute.
Mayor Fischer and Delanor Manson, Chief CEO of the Kentucky Nurses Association are encouraging more participation from people of color.
“Do I think that people of color would feel more at ease if there were people of color greeting them, and providing the vaccinations, and I would say absolutely,” Manson said during Mayor Fischer’s weekly, virtual Q&A.
“We know when you see somebody that looks like you, you’re going to tend to be more comfortable,” Mayor Fischer added. “There’s lots of studies of that in the field of medicine so we really encourage people to sign up.”
With the group of about 4-thousand volunteers right now, health and state officials are saying the more, the better.
“We need more people to volunteer to do even non-medical things,” Manson explained. “We are ready to ramp up, we have more volunteers I think we have a total of 4,000 volunteers now but we’re still going to need more because we’re going to be doing this for a pretty long time.”
All volunteers who complete more than 40 or more hours will be eligible to receive a vaccination as a thank you for servicing the community. To sign up, click here.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.