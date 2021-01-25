Man found shot multiple times in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is expected to recover after he was shot multiple times Monday.
Few details were immediately available, but an LMPD spokesman said the shooting happened at about noon in the 200 block of 23rd Street.
When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to University Hospital, but injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.
The victim’s identity was not immediately known. Information about suspects or motives also was unavailable.
