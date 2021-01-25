2nd man charged in connection to Lake Dreamland murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Another man is facing charges for allegedly being present during a man’s murder then setting his car on fire.
James Barton, 19, was charged in connection to the Oct. 27, 2020 shooting death of Dalton Doggrell, 27.
Doggrell was found shot in the 4100 block of Senn Road where he was pronounced dead.
An arrest report for Barton states he was a co-defendant with Ethan Maddox, and another person when Doggrell was murdered. The three then allegedly took Doggrell’s vehicle as short distance away and set it on fire.
Maddox was arrested on Jan. 22 by Middletown Police after officers were informed a stolen vehicle taken during armed robbery was found at his residence in the Lake Dreamland area.
Officers with Middletown police and LMPD arrived to find the vehicle, and Maddox admitted to having the vehicle for about a week, according to the report.
Maddox admitted to the robbery and later asked to speak to a homicide detective, where he admitted to being present for Doggrell’s murder.
Barton was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on Jan. 24 and charged with complicity to murder and tampering with physical evidence.
