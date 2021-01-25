New line speeds up vaccinations at Baptist Health Floyd

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A new step to make the COVID-19 vaccination process faster and smoother kicked off at Baptist Health Floyd on Monday.
Baptist Health Floyd officials said a normal line for vaccinations is approximately 380 people. Monday, the hospital will vaccinate 675 people and expects to see similar numbers throughout the week.
To make sure everyone who needs their shot gets it, the vaccine clinic added a second drive-through line located off the Green Valley Road Hospital entrance.
Since people started getting their second round of shots, the lines to receive a vaccine have nearly doubled. Indiana is also still taking first timers, including anyone 70 and older, healthcare workers and first responders.
Sadie Powell was part of the line Monday to get her vaccine.
“I had minimal difficulty,” Powell said. “I signed up through the health department at my job.”
Powell works at a local dermatologist office. She said deciding to get vaccinated was not debatable for her and the process solidified her decision.
“I have an immune disorder,” Powell said. “So, it’s really important for me to be safe against COVID-19 and get back to my life.”
Baptist Health Floyd’s director of hospital operations Brian Cox helped make the second line and access to the vaccine possible. Cox said being proactive instead of reactive is rewarding.
During the process, he has seen people ages 70-year-old, up to centennials who had not been out of the house for months. Yet they drove or were driven to take the first steps to change what the next few months will look like.
The state of Indiana has not released its next plan yet, however Cox believes 65 to 69 is the next eligible age group to sign up.
The second line will stay in place until Jan. 31. Vaccinations will be given between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. An appointment is required at all Indiana vaccination sites and can be made by clicking here or by calling 211 (866-211-9966.)
