SnowTALK! Weather Blog

The next wave for Wednesday is going to be about its potency and timing. It looks to be a small, but strong little guy as it traveling through WAVE Country. Timing overall looks to be near or after sunset into the nighttime hours. That part is key. If it arrives too early, it will likely start as rain and THEN change to snow. Such a setup would cut down on snowfall to barely anything left for accumulations. However, a nighttime arrival should allow for a quicker changeover from rain to snow. Then the potency part comes into play More of a dynamic upper low could lead to a nice thumping of wet snow...say of an inch or two. Nothing major as it looks to be moving too fast to lead to a more significant system.