UPDATE: Serious injury crash closes EB Watterson at Southern Parkway
By Charles Gazaway | January 25, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST - Updated January 25 at 4:40 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic on the Watterson Expressway eastbound is blocked due to a serious crash around Southern Parkway.

According to Louisville Metro police, the crash was reported at 1:36 p.m. and involved a semi and a passenger car.

Traffic is being exited from I-264 eastbound at the Southern Parkway exit and re-enter using the eastbound on ramp.

KYTC says the lanes will be closed for the next several hours while the crash investigation takes place.

