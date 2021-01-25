UPDATE: Serious injury crash closes EB Watterson at Southern Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic on the Watterson Expressway eastbound is blocked due to a serious crash around Southern Parkway.
According to Louisville Metro police, the crash was reported at 1:36 p.m. and involved a semi and a passenger car.
Traffic is being exited from I-264 eastbound at the Southern Parkway exit and re-enter using the eastbound on ramp.
KYTC says the lanes will be closed for the next several hours while the crash investigation takes place.
