Beshear says Kentucky will be fastest state in US to vaccinate educators

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky wants to lead the way in getting educators vaccinated.
Governor Andy Beshear said Monday that by the end of the first week in February all teachers in the state will have gotten the first dose of the COVID vaccine; the governor said the state will be the only one in the country prioritizing educators this way.
“The myth that COVID doesn’t happen in or around schools is a myth,” Beshear said. “That’s one of the reasons that our schools work so hard and they do a good job of trying to protect students and staff.”
In less than two weeks, Beshear said every K-12 staffer who wants to be vaccinated will be accommodated.
For the more than 12,000 Jefferson County Public Schools educators choosing to be vaccinated, they finally see a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel.
Michael Roadhouse, the assistant principal at Coral Ridge Elementary School, is among the thousands of JCPS educators now vaccinated; Roadhouse received his shot on Monday.
He said that the process went smoothly.
“I mean it was so organized from the moment that you drove into the parking lot until you drove out,” Roadhouse told WAVE 3 News.
Also in line with Roadhouse to be vaccinated Monday morning was Denise Dodge, a teacher at Coral Ridge. She said even in the rain, LouVax volunteers made sure everyone had a comfortable vaccination experience.
Dodge said she is now preparing for her students to return to their classrooms, something she hopes will happen sooner rather than later.
”I think everyone was just really excited and hopeful,” Dodge expressed. “This just feels like a huge step in the right direction.”
