FORECAST: Accumulation snow possible late Wednesday

- WEDNESDAY PM: ALERT DAY - Slick spots develop as temperatures fall during the evening
- THURSDAY AM: Risk for slick spots and temperatures drop into the mid 20s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lows in the upper 20s and 30s will bring clouds to most of the area overnight.
ALERT DAY! Low pressure moving across the Plains will push through the region Wednesday, which will bring snow through the area Wednesday from midafternoon into the evening.
As temperatures drop, snow will fall in the early evening hours Wednesday. Snowfall accumulations of 1-3 inches are possible. Slick spots are likely, especially on untreated surfaces.
With temperatures getting down into the 20s by Thursday morning, any untreated roads could be slick during the morning commute. Some sunshine and temperatures peaking just above freezing during the afternoon should help alleviate many issues. It’ll still be a cold day with highs in the lower 30s.
