FORECAST: Breezy, cloudy Tuesday; watching Wednesday snow chances

- TOMORROW: PM rain and snow showers; minor accumulations possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This morning’s fog has mixed out thanks to the increased wind. The wind will gust to near 30 MPH as the day goes along. Areas south of the Ohio River have the best chance to see clouds mix out. Highs range from the low 40s north to low 50s south. Clouds remain in many areas of WAVE Country tonight as temperatures fall into the 20s and low 30s.
Light snow moves into the region tomorrow afternoon as highs sit in the mid to upper 30s. While much of the initial accumulation looks to melt, the snow looks to stick more as the evening wears on. Snow remains in the forecast Wednesday night into very early Thursday. Total snow accumulation around 1″ is possible.
Thursday looks much colder with highs in the low 30s. Another system brings rain and snow chances for the weekend into the beginning of next week.
