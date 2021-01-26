FORECAST: Breezy, cloudy Tuesday; watching Wednesday snow chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This morning’s fog has mixed out thanks to the increased wind. The wind will gust to near 30 MPH as the day goes along. Areas south of the Ohio River have the best chance to see clouds mix out. Highs range from the low 40s north to low 50s south. Clouds remain in many areas of WAVE Country tonight as temperatures fall into the 20s and low 30s.