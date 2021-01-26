Louisville woman dies in Hart County crash

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A Louisville woman died after she was involved in a three-vehicle crash in Hart County.

Naomi Sparrow, 47, was driving a 2014 Dodge Avenger in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65, near the 67-mile marker, around 8:30 p.m. Monday when her vehicle hit a guardrail and stalled in the right lane, according to Kentucky State Police.

After stalling, her vehicle was hit by a 2020 Kenworth and a 2007 GMC SUV.

Sparrow was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hart County Coroner.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

