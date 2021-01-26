Malik Williams injury update

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It has been almost 12 weeks since UofL senior Malik Williams suffered a foot injury that sidelined the Cards center for the first few months of the season.
The 12 week timeline was the original time frame used for his return to the court.
“I mean obviously he’s out of the boot, doing things that are a little bit more progressed than where he was before,” UofL head coach Chris Mack said, “but he’s not close to playing. We’re still talking about a month away. We’re hoping in mid to late February sometime, which again, 80% of our season is already finished by then, but I think he see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Williams has been active during pregame shoot arounds. He even hit a three-pointer before the Cards game against Florida State last Monday.
“I think he’s been working whether it’s on the bike, whether it’s on the floor with Fred Hina, our athletic trainer,” Mack added. “So we’re hopeful and hopefully that finds us getting him back sometime in mid February.”
The 6′11″ Williams was the runner-up for 2019-20 ACC Sixth Man of the Year. He averaged 8.5 points and 6.1 rebounds in 26 games. He started three times.
