10-month-old in hospital after DUI suspect crashes into Louisville home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 10-month-old Louisville girl is recovering after being hit by an alleged drunk driver who slammed into a South Louisville home Saturday.
Her family told WAVE 3 News they initially feared for the child’s life after she was buried under the car in the middle of their living room.
Monday, the house on the 3000 block of South Fifth Street was boarded up and had cracks in its structure. Toys were scattered among the broken glass.
“That car came barreling through our house and mangled that play pen that she was just laying in,” Lisa Fulcher, the mother of 10-month-old Aubriella, said.
The girl’s parents said the family dog had fortunately wakened her just minutes before, so she was just taken from the playpen.
Surveillance video shows the car, driven by Brandon Castro, crashing into the house.
Castro, 23, crashed into the house while driving at a high rate of speed, according to an arrest citation from the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Fulcher said his car ran over Aubriella as she played in the middle of the living room.
“Seeing the tires and seeing the lights of the car, and looking at her father, moving debris,” she recounted. “He flew under that car as fast as he could, following her screams to find her. Got her out of there in the nick of time.”
She added that the car fell where the child was stuck moments after she was pulled from under it.
“It was being held up by debris,” Fulcher said. “Just as soon as he got her out, by the time he was handing her to me, that car had fallen down.”
Fulcher said that neighbors tussled with Castro to stop him from running away after the crash.
He faces seven charges including two counts of assault, reckless driving and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Castro’s attorney asked for a bond reduction for his client on Monday, and said based on the written arrest citation, he didn’t know if the assault charges were appropriate.
“I would argue that, assault one, there has to be a serious physical injury,” the attorney said. “I’m not sure, based upon the citation, while I understand how it reads, I don’t think legally speaking, a serious physical injury is alleged.”
Initial reports stated the child suffered cuts and burns to the shoulder, as well as a possible concussion.
However, Monday, as the family waited with the 10-month-old at the hospital as she was released from surgery, they said she suffered far more than what was written in Castro’s arrest report.
“She has a fractured skull,” Fulcher said. “Then, she has a significant burn to her upper right shoulder area. They did a skin graft, removing skin from her upper right leg.”
Fulcher said her and Aubriella’s father only received minor injuries and added she’s just glad her daughter is still alive.
“It’s just beyond me,” she said. “It’s just really a work of god that we’re all here and that she’s alive because, just in a matter of seconds, so many things could’ve played out differently.”
Fulcher said she does not know whether the house is safe for the family to live in.
A fundraiser has been set up for the family. To view it or donate, click here.
