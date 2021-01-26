New initiative rolled out for child safety against COVID-19 as Louisville’s case numbers drop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - COVID-19 cases are now on the decline in Louisville.
However, even with mass vaccinations and several straight weeks of dropping case numbers, health care leaders are urging people to keep doing what they’ve been doing: following COVID-19 safety protocols.
Data from Louisville’s COVID-19 dashboard show three straight weeks of dropping COVID-19 cases, but city leaders say Louisville’s nowhere near where it needs to be.
“I know it’s encouraging that numbers are going down,” said Dr. Sarah Moyer, Chief Health Strategist for the city. “But they are not good.”
The roughly 3,000 new cases and 26 deaths in the last seven days are an improvement from weeks past, but the city is still in the “red zone” when it comes to its proportional number of cases.
Mayor Greg Fischer is asking people keep their foot on the gas.
“If we keep the decline going and we keep the vaccines increasing, that’s what we want to see,” Fischer said. “That’s our sweet spot.”
The focus in recent weeks has been on teachers and Louisvillians over 70, but that could take months before they are all vaccinated.
The city receives roughly 13,000 doses of a vaccine every week, and distribution is split between the mass vaccination site at Broadbent Arena and area health care partners.
Now, there’s also a new initiative to help children learn the importance of masking, something everybody over the age of 2 needs to do. It’s called Masks for Kids.
“What we wanted to do was not only create awareness,” said Christopher 2X of Gamechangers, “but we wanted to create an action plan.”
2X is teaming up teaming up with the city as well as UofL Health, JCPS and the YMCA of Greater Louisville.
“This needs to be led by safety,” said YMCA of Greater Louisville CEO Steve Tarver, “and (JCPS) Superintendent (Dr. Marty) Pollio has been adamant about that point, but together we can make something happen.”
Gamechangers and UofL are already prepared to donate 5,000 masks to JCPS. They’re hoping more people will follow suit.
