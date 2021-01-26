Pandemic knocks down another Louisville restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The smell of BBQ and roast will no longer flow out the doors of a Germantown restaurant.
Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint brought life and vibrancy back to the Barret Avenue strip of the Germantown neighborhood following the closure of Lynn’s Paradise Cafe.
Before the restaurant moved in, the location stood empty for nearly five years. This week caused a new uncertainty for this spot after the restaurant announced it will be closing.
Anna Oldham, who lives nearby, saw the restaurant slow because of the pandemic.
“It’s a really cool location,” Oldman said. “I remember coming here as a kid when it was Lynn’s Paradise Cafe.”
When Oldham moved back home to Louisville from Chicago, she picked Barret Avenue because of walkable businesses like Martin’s, clothing shops and sweets stores. As of today, few are left standing.
“I know Martin’s hasn’t been here terribly long,” Oldham said. “Even still you know these people put their heart and soul into their work. You see numbers on the news every day and they’re just going up and up and up with job loss and sickness. It’s hard, it makes you thankful for the things that you have.”
Next to multiple empty store fronts, Oldham holds on to The Nitty Gritty and newer business like V- Grits and Better Day’s Records East, which still flow with customers.
“It’s sad but there’s hope in there,” Oldham said.
Martin’s is holding on to its hope, keeping its doors open at its East Louisville location.
One of the owners of Martin’s confirmed half of their employees will be moving to the other Martin’s location on Indian Lake Drive.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.