Two Indiana men face charges after involvement in U.S. Capitol riot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A complaint and arrest warrant has been filed for two Indiana men who have been identified for unlawfully entering the US Capitol during the siege on Capitol grounds January 6.
The complaint filed Monday in the US District Court of the District of Columbia alleges that Joshua Wagner and Israel Tutrow willfully engaged in entering a restricted building with intent to impede or disrupt government business.
According to the complaint, Wagner self-identified himself through an attorney as one of the suspects pictured in an FBI release, which asked for the identity of suspects within the Capitol grounds January 6.
Investigators received additional information that identified Tutrow as another suspect.
One witness told officials that Wagner and Tutrow both went to the same high school, and had indicated that Wagner picked up Tutrow around 2 a.m. the morning of January 6 with intent to drive to DC to participate in the rally for President Trump that day.
Messages were received by the witness which contained video and communications from within the Capitol building.
Wagner later contacted a witness, “indicating being sick with anxiety” following the US Capitol riot, and after the FBI photos were released, said that he “was very scared and worried” according to the complaint.
Tutrow also acknowledged to a witness that he had been driven by Wagner to DC to attend the rally, and was also identified in pictures within the Capitol from his facial tattoos.
Both men face charges of entering a restricted building, willfully disrupting orderly conduct of Government business, engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct on the Capitol grounds, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in any of the Capitol Buildings.
