9-year-old hero pulls sister out of car after mom is robbed at Moody gas station

ST. CLAIR Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 9-year-old boy is a hero after he pulled his sister out of a car while his mom was being robbed at gunpoint in Moody.
Moody Police officers said a woman was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday, January 7 as she finished pumping gas in the area of U.S. Hwy 411 and I-20.
Her two small children were in the backseat. Officers said as the mother stood outside her vehicle, 18-year-old Kendarian Toran of Jackson, MS exited a maroon Chevy SUV which had been parked at the pumps opposite the victim. Investigators said he then jumped into the driver’s seat of her vehicle.
Officers said when the woman attempted to stop him he pointed a gun at her.
As this was happening her 9-year-old son got out of the rear driver’s side and ran around to the rear passenger side. He then opened the door and pulled his 5-year-old sister from the vehicle and to safety.
A second man, 23-year-old Eric White, also of Jackson, MS was identified as the driver of the SUV which was later recovered and found to have been stolen out of Jackson.
Officers said in addition to the incredible bravery of a little boy and his mother, a joint effort by law enforcement agencies spread out between Moody and Jackson and with the use of the FLOCK camera system and other vehicle tag readers, they found both men as they fled back into Mississippi.
After a brief vehicle pursuit they were both taken into custody by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office.
UPDATE: On Monday, January 25, 2021, Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt, the Moody Police Department and others recognized Ethan Walker for his bravery.
They posted this on Facebook: Today we recognized Ethan Walker for his actions on January 7th, 2021. On this day, Ethan showed tremendous bravery as his family fell victim to a violent crime. Representatives from the FBI, ATF and St Clair County District Attorneys Office recognized Ethan’s actions as well. Great job Ethan!!!
After consulting with St Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon both suspects will be facing multiple felony charges including Armed Robbery and Vehicle Theft.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.