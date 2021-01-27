ALERT DAY: Slick roads into early Thursday

- SLICK ROADS: Develop near 4 p.m. and will remain a risk through Thursday morning
- THIS WEEKEND: Rain/snow chance Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The snow is winding down and skies are beginning to clear in places. Totals ranged between 1″-3″ for most, with that isolated 4″ total in a place or two. With tumbling temperatures overnight, re-freeze is a big concern. Slick conditions are likely.
The ALERT DAY continues through the Thursday morning commute as untreated roads will be snow-covered and slick given overnight lows in the 20s. By Thursday afternoon there will be some sunshine and roads will improve despite the cold.
With clear skies and snow still on the ground, most locations will fall into the teens Thursday night.
Friday will be a mostly sunny, milder afternoon after the exceptionally cold start. Expect accelerated snow melting to take place thanks to the sun and temperatures well above freezing.
