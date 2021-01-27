ALERT DAY: Slick roads likely for the evening commute

- THIS AFTERNOON-THURSDAY AM 1/27 to 1/28
- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Most of WAVE Country 3 p.m. - 1 a.m.
- SLICK ROADS: Develop near 4pm and will remain a risk through Thursday Morning
- THIS WEEKEND: Snow to start Saturday night, changing to rain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An ALERT DAY has been declared for WAVE Country! Snow will move in from the west after 2 p.m. While it may briefly start as rain, this will be a snow event. Snow may come down heavy at times leading to slushy or even snow-covered roadways. Temperatures will drop once it begins.
The snow will ease to snow showers or flurries after 8 p.m. Slick roads will continue to develop as temperatures plunge. Overall snowfall looks to average 1″-3″ across WAVE Country.
The ALERT DAY continues for the Thursday morning commute. Slick untreated roads are likely. Use caution for the morning commute. Despite some sunshine later in the day, temperatures will likely stay sub-freezing for many areas. It will be quite cold with the clear skies and snow still on the ground. Watch for isolated slick spots.
