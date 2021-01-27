ALERT DAY: Snow, falling temps ahead

- WEDNESDAY: Snow, slick conditions
- THURSDAY: Morning slick spots, especially in untreated areas
- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Until 1 a.m.
- SLICK ROADS: Develop near 4 p.m. and will remain a risk through Thursday morning
- THIS WEEKEND: Rain/snow chance Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Snow will fall through early Wednesday evening, becoming lighter after 9 p.m. and ending around midnight. Snowfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are possible in Louisville and Southern Indiana, with 1 to 2 inches in central and southern Kentucky.
Expect snow-covered, slick roads Wednesday night.
The Alert Day continues through the Thursday morning commute, as untreated roads will be snow-covered and slick given overnight lows in the 20s.
By Thursday afternoon, there will be some sunshine and roads will improve despite the cold.
With clear skies and snow still on the ground, most locations will fall into the teens Thursday night.
Friday will be a mostly sunny, milder afternoon after the exceptionally cold start. Expect accelerated snow melting to take place thanks to the sun and temperatures well above freezing.
