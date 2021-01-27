ALERT DAY: Snow on the way this afternoon

- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Most of WAVE Country 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- SLICK ROADS: Develop near 4pm and will remain a risk through Thursday morning
- THIS WEEKEND: Snow to start Saturday night, changing to rain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - ALERT DAY! We will start off quiet this morning but the weather will turn downhill fast after 2 p.m.
Snow will move into the area with it locally heavy at times. This will initially lead to slush on the roads but snow-covered roads are likely by sunset.
The snow will ease to snow showers/flurries after 8 p.m. Slick roads will continue to develop as temperatures plunge.
Overall snowfall looks to average 1-3″ across WAVE Country.
The ALERT DAY Continues for the Thursday AM commute. Slick untreated roads are likely. Use caution for the AM commute.
Despite some sunshine later in the day, temperatures will likely stay sub-freezing for many areas. It will be quite cold with the clear skies and snow still on the ground. Watch for isolated slick spots.
