Beshear: 47 more COVID deaths confirmed; Kentucky to get more weekly vaccine doses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear confirmed Wednesday 2,424 new COVID-19 cases and 47 more deaths in Kentucky as the coronavirus continues to spread in the state.
Since the pandemic began, 3,542 Kentuckians have died of COVID.
“This is still a dangerous time in America. Virus levels are still at some of the highest levels they’ve been since the start of the pandemic,” Beshear said. “Our number of deaths is heartbreaking.”
Despite the high number of deaths reported, the day’s new confirmed cases were the lowest amount on a Wednesday in four weeks, with about double reported at the start of January.
The positivity rate Wednesday was 9.35%.
Beshear added the White House has confirmed that the federal government will give Kentucky 16-17% more weekly doses of COVID vaccines, amounting to 8,800 more doses.
The governor said the additional doses are still not enough to keep up with demand for those who currently qualify for the vaccine.
“We’re going to need some patience and think about the ‘we,’ not ‘me,’” Beshear stressed.
Find more information about the coronavirus in the state and to find out which groups qualify for the COVID vaccine, visit Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.
