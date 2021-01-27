Cats collapse in final minutes again, fall 70-59 at #9 Alabama

“We’ve got all kind of games left. We’re going to have six or seven ranked teams. I mean, what happens to us, Terrence (Clarke) comes back and all the sudden we’re a different team,” Calipari said. “My belief is let’s just put ourselves in a better position. This was one of them, right here, right here. Beating LSU, winning this game. Now, all of the sudden, all right, let’s go. And life changes. But we’re just not ready to finish a game off. We’re inexperienced, we don’t have the physical toughness, the mental toughness to make shots late. My belief is that we’re going to break through.”