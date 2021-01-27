Cats collapse in final minutes again, fall 70-59 at #9 Alabama

(WAVE) - The Cats did it again. Snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.
A Davion Mintz three-pointer gave UK a 54-52 lead with 4:27 left at #9 Alabama on Wednesday night.
The Crimson Tide closed the game on an 18-5 run.
“We, again, got out toughed, just makes me sick, we got out toughed, not throughout the game, we fought like crazy, the last three minutes, dudes back away, playing, you ready, not to lose,” UK head coach John Calipari said.
Tied at 54, BJ Boston drove in the lane and turned the ball over. The Tide converted that into a fast break lay up for Juwan Gary and they would trail again.
The Cats are 0-10 this season when scoring 65 or fewer points.
“We’ve got all kind of games left. We’re going to have six or seven ranked teams. I mean, what happens to us, Terrence (Clarke) comes back and all the sudden we’re a different team,” Calipari said. “My belief is let’s just put ourselves in a better position. This was one of them, right here, right here. Beating LSU, winning this game. Now, all of the sudden, all right, let’s go. And life changes. But we’re just not ready to finish a game off. We’re inexperienced, we don’t have the physical toughness, the mental toughness to make shots late. My belief is that we’re going to break through.”
Mintz joined Olivier Sarr and Dontaie Allen as the Cats top scorers with 12 points each. Mintz also had four of the Cats 17 turnovers.
UK falls to 5-10, 4-4 in the SEC.
Alabama (14-3, 9-0) swept the two regular season games from Kentucky for the first time since the 1988-89 season.
UK returns to Rupp Arena on Saturday night hosting #5 Texas (11-3) at 8 p.m. in the SEC / Big 12 Challenge. The Longhorns lost 80-79 on Tuesday night at home to Oklahoma.
