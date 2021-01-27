Committee to meet Wednesday to discuss petitions aimed at impeaching Beshear, Cameron

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A committee assigned to look into petitions seeking the impeachments of Kentucky’s governor, the attorney general and a lawmaker is scheduled to meet Wednesday afternoon in Frankfort.
A Lexington restaurant owner was among four people who filed the petition against Gov. Andy Beshear.
“Well, it’s clear with the data, it’s not working,” said Andrew Cooperrider, who owns a restaurant called Brewed.
Cooperrider told WKYT this month that he did not agree with Beshear’s COVID-19 mandates. He’s one of four business owners seeking Beshear’s ouster.
“A wide majority of Kentuckians support the actions that we’re taking,” Beshear said during a January briefing. “It doesn’t mean they support or will vote for me.”
Beshear has long maintained he simply did what he thought was best to protect people when he was hit with a pandemic three months into his administration.
Now, it’s up to a committee to consider possible action. However, the impeachment committee chairman told WKYT the panel might choose not to take any action.
“I don’t think anyone should be overly concerned or excited about the appointment of a committee which is statutorily required,” said Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville.
Nemes said in the first meeting that if no action is taken against the governor, the petitioners would have to pay for the legal expenses incurred for the proceedings.
That committee also will consider impeachments against Rep. Robert Goforth and Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
Goforth is facing charges of strangulation, accused of violence against his wife and was re-elected to his seat in November.
Cameron’s accusers cite issues with his handling of the investigation into the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor.
