Dixon scores 21, Evans 20 as #1 UofL holds off Miami 79-76

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Elizabeth Dixon scored a season-high 21 points and pulled down nine rebounds as #1 UofL held off Miami (7-6, 4-6 ACC) 79-76 on Tuesday afternoon in the KFC Yum! Center.
Dana Evans finished with 20 as she rescued the Cards late. She scored 12 of her 20 points in the final nine minutes.
“Just do what you’ve got to do to win this game,” Evans said. “That’s what I do. Whatever it takes.”
Elizabeth Balogun added 14 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. She went 4-5 from three.
The Cards improve to 15-0, 8-0 in the ACC after their second straight close win. They beat Wake Forest 65-63 on Sunday.
“I’m not worried about the amount that we beat somebody by,” UofL head coach Jeff Walz said. “We’re up 62-46 and then we give up an and one, we’re just not there maturity wise yet, and we’re working on that, to be able to put people away.”
The Cards are back in action on Thursday night when they host North Carolina (8-5, 3-5) at 8 p.m.
After that one, UofL hosts #2 NC State (11-0, 6-0) on Monday night at 7 p.m.
