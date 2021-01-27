Entrepreneur launches incubator to help minority-owned businesses get off the ground

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For generations, Black and Latin-X communities have struggled to grow or even start businesses, in large part because access and resources haven’t been available to them.
But now, a local entrepreneur is putting back what he says was removed by redlining, systematic racism and predatory banking practices.
Dave W. Christopher Sr. said past government and societal hindrances to Black success still exist today, as do the memories of the Tulsa Race Massacre in 1921 and the West Louisville riots of 1968.
“We’ve been shut down in so many places, right?” Christopher asked. “I look at all that my parents went through and had to deal with just to have the little bit we had.
“We have to stop letting other people tell us what our solution is when we know what our solution is.”
Christopher’s solution? The Russell Tech Business Incubator, which tackles every obstacle facing Black businesses, with financing, opportunity and education. Every business gets a coach; entrepreneurship support; education at universities in accounting, marketing and business strategy and help with funding.
All a non-profit founder like LaVon Clack has to do is show up and learn.
“It makes me feel good that people actually stepped up to the plate and kicked a lot of doors open,” Clack said.
Clack founded Prominent Youth of America Inc., which specializes in youth development, community engagement and teen advocacy.
Juan Tobar is helping build Christopher’s incubator space at the same time he’s building his own dream. He said he never bothered to step inside a bank for a loan to expand his business because he expected rejection.
“That’s pretty cool that any Hispanic, any Black person can come up for help and not get turned away and not get scared to get turned down,” said Tobar, who operates Abel Dry Wall.
When asked about a next step for minority business owners, such as building generational wealth, Christopher said “I get really emotional.”
“That takes me back to when I was a kid growing up in a house when my parents were both disabled,” he continued. “My dad ... said, ‘If nobody will hire you, hire yourself.”
Thirty local business owners will start their hiring processes when the incubator opens Feb. 16.
