Hank Aaron memorial wreath laying

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory honored the late Hank Aaron on Wednesday with a wreath laying.
The baseball Hall of Famer died last Friday at the age of 86.
He was nicknamed “Hammerin’ Hank” for his 755 career home runs. He broke Babe Ruth’s home run record when he hit his 715th in 1974.
Most of those hits were made with Louisville Slugger bats and his 700th home run bat is on display at the museum.
Aaron’s legacy at the the museum spanned several decades starting with the signing of his first bat contract with Hillerich & Bradsby Co./Louisville Slugger in 1952.
He was not only championed for his baseball career, but also his contribution to civil rights.
“When you think about the things he went through, the adversity he had faced, the threats to his life,“ Louisville Slugger spokesperson Rick Redman said. “It’s not something that he enjoyed obviously, but it’s something that he did not shy away from and I think that it is a great lesson that all of us can learn from his example.”
Hank Aaron was laid to rest in Atlanta on Wednesday.
Featured speakers included former President Bill Clinton and former Atlanta Mayor and United Nations Ambassador Andrew Young.
