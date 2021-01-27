Hospital memorial service remembers patients lost to COVID-19

NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - Baptist Health Floyd is remembering their patients who have died during the ongoing pandemic.
During a memorial service for those patients Wednesday, the feeling wasn’t sadness, but rather hope.
Staff members at the hospital are remembering patients who came into the hospital over the past 10 months and never made it out.
Chaplain Rich Bassett recalled how hopeless it felt as one woman watched her mother die right in front of him.
“Oh, how she wept,” said Bassett. “All I had were my tears and my presence. How long, oh Lord, is this going to last?”
But Wednesday, hope sprung eternal.
Nurses and doctors expressed their thankfulness for one another, praying for greener grass on the other side.
They were also hopeful that what they’re doing isn’t for nothing.
“One consistent theme I hear and truly believe is that no patient here dies alone,” said Chief Nurse Kelly McMinoway. “We make sure that they are fully supported with our staff who are at the bedside.”
Leaders at Baptist Floyd said they plan on having another memorial on the one year anniversary of their first patient lost to COVID-19. That’s in March.
