Kentucky Football Schedule 2021: Cats play 7 home games

Season ticket renewals will begin next month, and all returning season ticket holders from the 2019 and 2020 seasons will receive more information by email when the renewal campaign begins. Fans interested in new season tickets can place a deposit for just $50 per seat by submitting an interest form or by contacting the UK Ticket Office at (800) 928-2287 (option 1). Fans placing a deposit will have access to the best seat locations prior to general sales beginning, and will be entered to win exclusive prizes, including basketball tickets for an upcoming home game.