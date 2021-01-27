Louisville VA Center seeing COVID cases decline among workers after first round of vaccinations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville is beginning to notice the positive impacts of the coronavirus vaccine on its workforce.
The facility has now given out more than 4,000 doses.
“We don’t let anything sit on the shelves,” Medical Center Director Stephen Black said. “As soon as we get it, we’re getting it in arms.”
About half of those have gone to the system’s healthcare workers. They first received the vaccine around Christmas.
Black said VA clinics in northeastern states recently began showing signs that cases of the virus were on the decline at facilities where workers had received their first shots.
“They were showing that for staff, that has just received the first dose, the impact of that first dose is dramatic,” Black said.
Black added he’s now starting to see it happening in Louisville.
“Today, I only have 19 staff out of 2000 that have COVID,” he said. “About four weeks ago, that number was almost at 60. That’s a dramatic reduction. The only thing that’s changed during that time period has been the beginning of vaccinations.”
Even more protection is on the way. Those staff members, who’ve gotten the first dose, are now receiving their second.
“I’m less than an hour out from having had my second dose,” Black said. “We began last Monday doing our second round of doses.”
All workers who’ve received the first shot are expected to get those second doses the next several weeks.
Black said around 77 percent of the center’s staff have had vaccine No. 1, and more are looking forward to rolling up their sleeves.
“It’s impressive that over 77 percent of our staff now have said, ‘Yeah, I want to take this because I care about the veterans I’m caring for,’” he said. “It’s really an act of love to those around them.”
Veterans have been getting vaccinated at the center for about a month.
