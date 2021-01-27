Louisville’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout a case of supply vs. demand

“The night before, we make sure we look for the next day’s schedule across our entity, and the pharmacist will then be set to take it out a few hours before we’re going to start our day,” Norton Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Flynn said. “That allows two things. One, it allows it to thaw but also then when we can distribute it to the sites, it really needs to be at room temperature for 30 minutes before we inject it into somebody’s arm.”