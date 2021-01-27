Man to plead guilty in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

FILE - In a photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, Ty Garbin is shown in a booking photo. Garbin, one of six men charged in an alleged plot to snatch Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has agreed to plead guilty to a kidnapping conspiracy, according to court document filed Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. The filing was made by prosecutors ahead of Ty Garbin's appearance in federal court in Grand Rapids. (Source: Kent County Sheriff via AP File)