Man wounded in shooting involving Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy identified

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who was wounded in a shooting involving a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been identified.
Travis Green Jr., 20, of Sellersburg, Indiana, is facing charges of receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, wanton endangerment of a police officer and giving an officer false information following the Jan. 15 incident on Citizens Boulevard.
According to Kentucky State Police, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Simpsonville Police Department had been conducting extra patrols in the area due to recent vehicle thefts and break-ins.
A deputy approached a suspicious vehicle and shots were fired, according to KSP.
Green was wounded in the shooting and taken the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.
No law enforcement officials were injured.
KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.
