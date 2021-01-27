New water treatment plant on tap for Charlestown

This major water quality improvement continues Indiana American Water’s commitment to improving the Charlestown water system that started in March 2019, when it acquired the system. Recent system enhancements include adding nine automatic flushing devices to improve water quality where dead-end mains are located in the system, upgrading electrical, chemical feed, and control systems at the treatment facility, replacing or retiring more than 150 fire hydrants, and installing new backup power generating equipment that has already kept water flowing during several system power outages. The company has also invested $1.4 million to replace or relocate 1.4 miles of water mains since acquiring the Charlestown system. Charlestown customers can expect additional ongoing system investments in the years ahead.