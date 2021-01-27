SnowTALK! Weather Blog

ALERT DAY in effect this afternoon through sunrise Thursday.
The “snow” portion of this outlook will only last about 3-4 hours, but the impacts will last until we can get above freezing. So please use caution if you must travel after 3pm today ...through the night.
This is not a “bread & milk” snowstorm, but it will likely be the heaviest since January 2019. It has just been that quiet on the snow side of things for awhile.
The temperature drop, not the snow amount, is the main concern as the combination of snowfall and crashing temperatures will lead to hazardous roads. Salt crews will be out so give them the space they need as they will likely have to re-apply through the night.
The video will break down more on timing and amounts.
There is another system Saturday night through Monday that is going to be complex and does have some bust potential. Especially if you live N/NE of Louisville. We’ll monitor that setup carefully and yes, it is mentioned on the video as well!
BOTS!
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.