Tips for driving in snowy, slick conditions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – With snow in the forecast, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reminding drivers how to stay safe on the roads.
KYTC says drivers should follow these tips:
- When snow and/or ice are on roadways, drive slowly no matter what type of vehicle you are in. It takes more time and distance to stop your vehicle in adverse weather conditions, so break early and slowly.
- Pay attention to weather advisories. Weather will impact your commute on some level.
- Slow down when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges, and shaded areas. These are all candidates for developing black ice—a thin coating of clear ice that can form on the pavement surface that may be difficult to see.
- Maintain a safe distance from snowplows and other heavy highway equipment.
- Do not pass snowplows on the shoulder.
- Allow more time to travel for routine commutes.
