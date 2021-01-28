ALERT DAY: Icy roads still out there this morning

- SLICK SPOTS: Untreated roads and neighborhood streets
- DEEP FREEZE: Clear skies and a snowpack will lead to low to mid teens tonight
- THIS WEEKEND: Rain/Snow Saturday Night but this system will be mainly rainy setup
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Alert Day will remain in effect through the AM commute as caution is needed for slick spots.
We will see some sun today but there will be periods of overcast skies as well. This will keep temperatures below freezing all day.
It will be quite cold with the clearing sky and snowpack. Watch for any isolated slick spots. Lows will be in the teens area-wide.
Friday will be a mostly sunny, milder afternoon after the exceptionally cold start. Expect accelerated snow melting to take place thanks to the sun and temperatures well above freezing. A few clouds will be around with cold lows in the 20s.
