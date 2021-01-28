Beshear confirms highest COVID deaths in one day; vaccine help website, hotline announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear updated the state on continuing efforts to combat COVID on Thursday.
Beshear announced at least 2,947 new cases of COVID in Kentucky and confirmed Thursday saw the highest number of deaths reported in the state in one day. The governor said 69 more deaths brought the state death toll due to the coronavirus to 3,611.
The governor emphasized that despite the high number of deaths, the state COVID-19 positivity rate fell to 9.04%, and hospitalizations and the number of patients on ventilators and in ICUs with COVID dropped from Wednesday to Thursday.
“It doesn’t sound like good news and it’s far too high, but this is the lowest Thursday [for new cases] in four weeks,” he said. ”Folks, our trends are going in the right way, and it’s because of your work social distancing, wearing a mask and doing the work.”
Due to the high demand for COVID vaccines from the public, Beshear said every vaccination sight in the state is currently being asked to prioritize those ages 70 and up. He also said as the state and its hospitals work to accommodate everyone eligible for an injection, Kentuckians must have patience.
Additionally, four new major vaccination sites are opening in Kentucky, Beshear said, with the first Kroger-run site opening at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington. Vaccinations there begin on Feb. 2 and are only available by appointment.
He said that new information will be provided in the coming days, and that several more sites have already begun to operate across the state.
A new website and hotline are available for people seeking answers regarding eligibility and locations for vaccines.
- Website: vaccine.ky.gov
- Hotlines: (855) 598-2246 or (855) 326-4654 for hearing-impaired callers only
- Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday
For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.
