Beshear proclaims Jan. 28 as Hunger Free Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined Feeding America Thursday morning to proclaim Jan. 28 as Hunger Free Day.
In a virtual rally, several state lawmakers came together to talk about the importance of stopping hunger in both children and adults. From July 2019 to June 2020 Feeding Kentucky distributed almost 80 million meals to people in need in the Commonwealth and the pandemic increased the need for food even more.
“When you think about the pandemic, and we’ve seen anywhere between 30% and 60% increases in needs eight out of 10 children in the Commonwealth have to rely on school lunches and breakfasts in order to make ends meet,” Kurt Reiber, with Feeding Kentucky, said.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron also joined Thursday’s discussion and spoke about the upcoming Legal Food Frenzy, which calls on those in the legal community to help those in need in Kentucky.
