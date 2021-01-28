Clemson stifles Cards offense, #25 UofL falls 54-50

“You know Clemson, at one point, a couple of weeks ago, was the #1 defensive team in the country and they didn’t do that by luck,” UofL head coach Chris Mack said. “They really keyed in on him. They had guys in the lane when he got the ball there, and they bodied him and rode him and put hands on him and he’s got to be able to play through contact, but you give Clemson a lot credit. They had a plan and they executed that plan defensively.”