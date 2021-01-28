Fake unemployment claims pile up for some WAVE Country businesses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands of people across WAVE Country have waited months to receive their unemployment benefits, and fraudsters could be to blame, according to Kentucky and Indiana state officials.
A small local granite business, Century Stone has seen the fraudulent claims firsthand.
The company only has one employee, but since July the owner has received almost 30 fake unemployment claims filed by people he has never met.
“Never heard of them,” Jamie Barbour, the owner’s wife said. “The last three years we’ve had the same one employee, so I have no idea who they are.”
Barbour told WAVE 3 News she reported every fraudulent claim Century Stone received to the state. However, some of the scammers still managed to get paid.
“You worry because you are financially responsible for these people who’ve never worked for you,” she continued.
Fraudulent unemployment claims have become a problem across the nation, including in both Kentucky and Indiana.
“These criminals are chameleons. They change their look frequently and they take many forms,” Fred Payne, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development said.
Payne told reporters during a recent press conference that fraudsters had created a fake webpage using a name similar to that of Indiana’s unemployment website.
“They added an ‘S’ to ‘developments,’” Payne said.
In Kentucky, officials announced they believe around 50,000 of the 90,000 remaining unprocessed claims are fraudulent.
“We have a big group (of claims) sitting there that we can’t verify the identity,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said. “We believe a vast majority of those are fraudulent.”
The problems have made it more difficult for people like Dyana Bowens, who has been waiting on benefits since July. Since then, Bowens has gotten a new job but is still behind on bills.
“I don’t know what the solution is, I just know they need to come to one, because I’m sure there are a lot of people that are in worse positions than I am,” Bowens said. “You shouldn’t have to wait six months or more for money.”
“We’re just one very small company,” Barbour said. “I can only imagine all the other small companies and the larger companies. It just makes the crisis look a lot bigger than it is. Unemployment numbers are so big, but are they really that big?” she asked. “I know there are a lot of people suffering, but maybe not as many as being claimed.”
According to the Office of the Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Labor, by early last Nov. at least $36 billion of the $360 billion in CARES Act unemployment benefits were lost from improper payments mostly due to fraud.
The federal government has since included additional protections to prevent future fraudulent unemployment claims under the new stimulus bill which extended COVID-19-related unemployment benefits passed late last year.
In Indiana:
Report unemployment fraud for a business, click here.
Report unemployment fraud for an individual, click here.
In Kentucky:
Report all unemployment fraud by emailing UIFraud@ky.gov, and for fraud resources, go to the Attorney General’s website.
