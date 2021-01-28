FORECAST: A frigid night ahead

- SLICK SPOTS: Untreated roads and neighborhood streets
- DEEP FREEZE: Clear skies and a snowpack will lead to low to mid teens tonight
- THIS WEEKEND: Rain/Snow Saturday Night but this system will be mainly rainy setup
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will rule this afternoon keeping us frozen in WAVE Country. There will even be a few pockets of snow flurries developing but they will be very light.
It will be quite cold tonight with the clearing sky and snowpack. Watch for any isolated slick spots. Lows in the teens area-wide.
Cloud cover will be key on just how warm we get Friday. It appears we should take on several hours of sunshine to get us above freezing, but clouds will increase later in the day. We’ll go with mid 30s for now.
Clouds will take over with temperatures basically holding steady into the night but likely below freezing.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.