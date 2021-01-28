FORECAST: One of the coldest nights of the season so far

- FRIDAY MORNING: Bitterly cold; isolated slick spots
- SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain/Snow mix
- SUNDAY: Rain likely
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies overnight... check out the Full Wolf Moon!
It is expected to be one of the coldest nights of the season thus far, with lows in the teens and refreezing. Isolated slick spots are possible.
After a bitterly cold start, we will warm back up Friday under a mostly sunny sky into the 30s across WAVE Country; more snow melting to occur!
We’ll see clouds Friday night as we await another weather maker for this weekend.
Low temperatures will be in the 20s for Saturday morning. The morning and early afternoon will be dry, but we’ll watch for a brief band of wintry mix in the evening.
After that initial band, plain rain will fall Saturday night, but temperatures should remain above freezing.
Sunday looks rainy with temperatures averaging the upper 40s to near 50.
As temperatures fall Sunday night into Monday, residual moisture will transition to a few snow showers.
