FORECAST: Prepare for a night in the teens

- TONIGHT: Among the coldest of the season so far - a few slick spots
- SATURDAY Night: Rain/Snow mix
- SUNDAY: Rain likely
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will be quite cold with the clearing sky and snowpack. Watch for any isolated slick spots. Lows in the teens area-wide.
Cloud cover will be key on just how warm we get Friday. It appears we should take on several hours of sunshine to get us above freezing but clouds will increase later in the day. We’ll go with mid 30s for now.
Clouds will take over with temperatures basically holding steady into the night but likely below freezing. Clouds will increase with a band of rain/snow developing toward sunset to the west. Daytime highs in the 40s.
Sunday looks wet with rain likely and temperatures in the upper 40s, near 50. As temperatures fall Sunday night into Monday residual moisture will transition to a few snow showers.
