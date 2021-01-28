Former UofL star Asia Durr still battling COVID

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Asia Durr is one of the all-time greats in UofL history. She scored 2,485 points as a Card from 2015-19, second only to Angel McCoughtry in the Cards record book.
Now she isn’t sure when or if she’ll ever play again.
Durr revealed the depths of her struggle with COVID 19 on the HBO show “Real Sports,” which debuted on Tuesday night. She is a long hauler.
“There’s day where I feel great, like I can go out and go to the store or I could clean up, and then there’s days where I’m like, I just have to stay in the bed,” Durr told HBO. “It’s just like you feel like you get hit by a bus.”
Durr, 23, was the #2 selection in the 2019 WNBA Draft. She averaged 9.7 points per game as a rookie, but had to sit out the 2020 season battling the illness. Her life changed on June 8.
She told HBO’s Mary Carillo that she has not even been able to pick up a basketball.
“I’ve talked to doctors and they’ve told me that I’m not cleared yet,” Durr said. “I’m not cleared to be able to do anything physically, which could cause flare ups, what they call it and that’s what’s really hard for me because in life whenever something was hard I would go and play. I can’t even do that now. I can’t even shoot a free throw.”
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.