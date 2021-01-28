GRAPHIC: Woman charged in connection to kidnapping, torture that led to man’s death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman is facing charges after police said she helped kidnap and torture two people, which resulted in a man’s death.
Samantha Johnson, 31, and a co-defendant, woke up Jeremy Lind and a woman around 1 a.m. on Aug. 27, 2020 and took them to an undisclosed location, according to court documents.
When they arrived, the victims were forced at gun point to strip out of their clothes. They were then beaten, forced to eat dog food and were “deprived of basic human rights.”
Documents state the victims were pistol whipped and the woman victim was forced to clean Lind’s blood while he was unconscious.
Lind’s hands and feet were allegedly bound with rope and a ligature was placed around his neck.
Police said Lind’s tongue was removed and put in a foil ball that was then placed in his mouth, which caused him to choke and resulted in his death.
Lind was beaten so severely his mouth structure was rearranged and he was unrecognizable, according to documents.
Johnson and her co-defendant allegedly kept the other victim alive with the intent to use her for human trafficking. The victim later escaped.
Lind’s body was moved to a shed for two or three days before police said his body was dumped in an alley in the 3600 block of Lentz Avenue on Aug. 30, 2020.
Johnson was taken into custody and charged with complicity to wanton endangerment, murder, assault, kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.
She appeared in court Thursday where her bond was set at $1 million.
