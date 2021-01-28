Ky. health commissioner addresses concerns after 2 new strain cases found in state

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - From the start of the pandemic, the virus that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, was mutating and forming new strains. Recently, a new strain of the virus found in the United Kingdom was found in Kentucky.
Two COVID cases from Kenton County near Cincinnati are now identified as the B117 variant.
During the governor’s daily briefing on Wednesday, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack addressed concerns regarding the new strain. He echoed the messaging from public health officials across the country, noting the UK variant is not more deadly but it is believed to be more contagious.
“The more we let the virus spread, the more the virus has a chance to replicate. The more mutations occur, the more risk we have of more harm and danger,” he said. “It spreads more easily; it means if you get exposed to it you may be more likely to get infected by it.”
The two Kenton County cases were reported on Tuesday by the governor. According to Stack, the strain was discovered by Gravity Diagnostics, a lab facility in Covington. Specimens from Gravity were later sent to a state lab where genetic sequencing confirmed the strain.
On Wednesday, Beshear said both individuals who tested positive for the UK variant were “doing well” and not hospitalized. He clarified that the Kenton County cases may be the first identified incidents of the UK variant in Kentucky, but they won’t be the last.
“We’ve got to assume that given how infectious it is and how more aggressively it spreads, that it’s beyond the two individuals and the CDC is saying this will be the dominant strain by the end of March if not early March,” Beshear said.
With the UK virus strain spreading fast, Stack explained existing vaccines will work against new strains. He also added that Moderna is developing a booster shot to provide further protection against any new strains.
“Even if the virus gets a little more efficient, that success rate is still so high that those vaccines are incredibly important,” he said.
Beshear also referenced a White House Coronavirus Task Force meeting on Wednesday where vaccine protection was reported as having a “minimal decrease” when employed against the UK strain.
“When you have 95% effective with these vaccines, even with that wording, I think you can still have pretty powerful protection,” he said.
Stack said other COVID strains, such as the South Africa strain, may be more dangerous, but there’s no strong evidence to support that.
He emphasized the need to follow safety precautions like social distancing, wearing a mask, and getting tested.
