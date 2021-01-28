LIVE NOW: LMPD review findings released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A demonstrative Mayor Greg Fischer on Thursday introduced the results of an exhaustive, independent review of the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Fischer said during an afternoon news conference that the audit performed by Chicago-based risk management company Hillard Heintze focused largely on LMPD’s procedures surrounding traffic stops, use of force and the execution of search warrants, issues that came under the microscope during a tumultuous 2020 across the city.
Fischer said that while the review “exposed gaps,” it also found the department is “in line with national best practices in many areas.”
The review was commissioned June 2, a day after longtime LMPD Chief Steve Conrad was fired immediately following the law-enforcement shooting death of local restaurant owner David McAtee. Just days earlier, Louisville’s city streets were packed with protesters as lurid details about the LMPD shooting death of Breonna Taylor began to surface.
Following Fischer’s introductory remarks, Public Safety Chief Amy Hess spoke about the specific asks the city had made of those performing the review. She also said “there are 102 recommendations in this 155-page report.”
Before Fischer turned the meeting over to Hess, he listed several changes the department instituted last year following the aforementioned shootings, including Breonna’s Law, the introduction of a civilian review board and the hiring of a new police chief, among others.
At about 3:20 p.m., Hillard Heintze spokesman Rob Davis began sharing details of the report. The two most prominent issues his team found, he said, were community trust and department morale. A third issue was communication.
“LMPD leadership needs to improve its communications up and down the chain of command,” Davis said.
Davis added that like many departments around the country, LMPD is struggling in the areas of recruiting and retention. He then shared some positive notes that came from the report.
“We found ... between 2018 and 2020, LMPD experienced a 28-percent reduction in use of force,” Davis said, adding that there was also a 28-percent reduction in injuries to citizens during interactions with officers, and a 36-percent reduction in injuries to officers during those interactions.
The report also found that while Black residents are more likely to be arrested in Louisville, they were no more likely to be injured during an interaction with an LMPD officer.
